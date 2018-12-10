A chip shop is offering customers a seasonal treat - an entire deep-fried Christmas dinner.
Dunkeld Fish Bar in Perthshire says its turkey goujons, battered Brussels sprouts and carrots, and parsnip fritters are proving very popular.
They are served with a giant pig in a blanket - a battered foot-long sausage - and a deep-fried mince pie on the side.
The speciality supper will set you back about £10.
Sale proceeds are going to the Dunkeld community, with a visit from Santa and his reindeer planned for local children.
Fish bar owner Scott Davie, 43, said: "You get a whole sausage and all the trimmings. It's really popular."
Mr Davie, who runs the shop with his wife Shannon, said: "People think they don't like Brussels sprouts, but they're always overcooked.
"We do them from raw, and their natural moisture content cooks them through, and they are absolutely amazing. They are really, really good."
