Remaining in the EU is "still on the table" after the European Court of Justice ruled that the UK can unilaterally revoke its withdrawal from the EU, cross-party politicians have said.

Labour MEP Catherine Stihler, one of those who brought the case, said the ruling "paves the way for the disastrous Brexit process to be brought to a halt".

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) found that if the UK does decide to revoke Article 50 and stop the Brexit process, it would remain in the EU as a member state and the revocation must be decided following "democratic process".

The ECJ ruling issued on Monday comes ahead of Tuesday's crunch vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that extending Article 50 to allow for another vote and then revoking it if the outcome was Remain now seemed an option open to the House of Commons.

Alyn Smith MEP said: "Our case has confirmed, once and for all and from the highest court in the business, that the UK can indeed change its mind on Brexit and revoke Article 50 unilaterally.

"The timing is sublime. As colleagues in the House of Commons consider Mrs May's disastrous deal, we now have a road map out of this Brexit shambles.

"A bright light has switched on above an exit sign."

Joanna Cherry said the ruling was a "huge victory" for Scottish parliamentarians and Scottish courts, while Mr Wightman called it a "welcome decision".

Ms Stihler said: "This historic ruling paves the way for the disastrous Brexit process to be brought to a halt.

"We now know, beyond any doubt, that Westminster can revoke its withdrawal from the European Union.

"This has been a lengthy and expensive legal process, but the result proves that it was worthwhile.

"When MPs vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal, they now know they can ultimately choose to stop Brexit and keep the best deal we currently have as a full member of the EU.

"I am increasingly confident that is what will happen if MPs agree to a People's Vote, which is what the country now urgently needs."

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Important judgment from ECJ - Article 50 can be unilaterally revoked by UK.

"So an extension of Article 50 to allow time for another vote, followed by revocation of Article 50 if the outcome is Remain seems to be an option that is now open to the House of Commons."

The Scottish Government said the ruling provided another option apart from the Prime Minister's deal or no deal.

Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell MSP said: "This is a hugely important decision that provides clarity at an essential point in the UK's decision-making over its future relationship with the EU.

"People in Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain in the EU and that continues to be the best option for Scotland and the UK as a whole.

"This judgment exposes as false the idea that the only choice is between a bad deal negotiated by the UK Government or the disaster of no deal.

"We now know, thanks to the efforts of Scotland's parliamentarians, that remaining in the EU is still on the table."

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson and one of the MPs who brought the case Tom Brake said: "Liberal Democrats have fought tooth and nail to give the people the final say on Brexit. We are now closer than ever before.

"The ECJ has made clear that the UK can stop Brexit unilaterally. The Government can therefore prevent a chaotic no-deal. For the sake of people's livelihoods, the Prime Minister must end the uncertainlty and rule out a no-deal.



"It is clear any Brexit will make people poorer and reduce the UK's standing in the world. MPs should not only vote down Theresa May's deal, but back a People's Vote with the option to remain in the EU."



