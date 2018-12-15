For most children Christmas would be nothing without Santa, and bringing your little ones to see the man himself can be one of the highlights of the festive calendar. Modern Santa’s grottos have more to offer than an actor in a fake beard, with many hosting events and other attractions to keep children (and parents) from losing it in a long queue.

1. Santa’s Woodland Experience

North Ballochruin Farm, Balfron Station, Stirlingshire

On every day until Christmas Eve (availability permitting)

Child £16, Adult £8, Infant (with gift) £7, Infant (without gift) free

01360 752052

www.woodlandexperiences.co.uk

Rather than being plonked on Santa’s knee and then lifted straight back up again, this woodland experience is taken at a relaxed pace ,– giving children time to enjoy the atmosphere without being rushed out. You will be taken on a tractor ride through 14 acres of fairy-lit woodland, ending up at a cosy cabin where children choose a present and have a chat with Santa. The tractor then takes you to a byre with much appreciated hot drinks and food on offer, rustled up by local butchers Skinner of Kippen.

2. Mrs Claus at Pollok House

Pollok Country Park, Glasgow

On every day until Christmas Eve

Child, £7 peak (weekends and 21 & 24 December), £5 off-peak (weekdays excluding 21 & 24 December), Adult admission, £7.50, Adult concession admission, £5.50

0141 616 6410

www.nts.org.uk/visit/events/mrs-claus-at-pollok-house

Admittedly this is slightly cheating. Pollok House doesn’t actually offer children the chance to visit Santa, but instead to meet his better half Mrs Claus. With so many Santas around it is nice to do something a bit different, and Mrs Claus will offer an age appropriate, good-quality gift. And while waiting in a line with children is never fun, there are worse places to be than in the elegantly decorated halls of the Edwardian Pollok House.

3. Santa’s Grotto, Edinburgh

Castle Street, Edinburgh

On every day until Christmas Eve

Child £8.50, each child can take in one adult for free and additional adult is £5

0333 344 4167

www.edinburghschristmas.com

Few cities do Christmas as well as Edinburgh, with festive attractions dotted around the centre in addition to the German market extravaganza in Princes Street Gardens. The Santa’s Grotto is on Castle Street, tucked away from the chaos of the gardens and offering children up to 25 minutes to spend with Saint Nick. When you leave Santa (with a gift in tow), head round the corner to the spectacular Silent Light on George Street – where you can enjoy a magical silent disco under a canopy of 60,000 lights.

4. Santa and The Snow, Braehead

Soar, INTU Braehead, King's Inch Road, Renfrew

On every day until Christmas Eve (subject to availability-must be booked in advance)

Child aged 3-16, £19.95, Adults and infants ages 1-2, £9.95 (for 2 hours plus snow play)

0871 222 5672

www.snowfactor.com/hit-the-slope/santa-and-the-snow

Bill Crosby might have been dreaming of a white Christmas, but they have unfortunately become quite rare. If you want to guarantee both snow and Santa in one place, then head for Braehead, where children finish their visit to Santa by getting the chance to play in real snow. They will start in the ‘elf school’ and then graduate to the ‘workshop’ to make a Christmas decoration, before heading into Santa’s cabin to hear him read a story. After getting a present, they are let loose in the real snow play area to make snow castles, snowmen and maybe a few snowballs.

5. Santa's Bon Accord Winter Wonderland, Aberdeen

25 George Street, Aberdeen

Open every day until Christmas Eve, times vary

Child £4.50, including a gift

01224 647 470

www.bonaccordaberdeen.com

Christmas is all about giving, but it is nice to extend that beyond our immediate families and help those who are less fortunate. The Bon Accord Santa’s Grotto helps you to do that, donating 100% of its proceeds to the Archie Foundation charity (which helps donate equipment and provide support to children who are in hospital). It is, therefore, a win-win scenario: getting to enjoy a visit to Santa but knowing that you did a good deed at the same time.

6. Hetland Garden Centre, Dumfries

Carrutherstown, Dumfries

On 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd December, 10am- 5pm

Child £8

01387 840 632

www.dinopark.co.uk/product/hetland-garden-centre-santas-grotto

With Christmas proving a costly time of year, Hetland Garden Centre offers a great selection of activities for a very reasonable price. For £8, children can meet Santa and his friendly elf helpers before choosing their own gift from their Christmas toy shop – which ensures there will be no disappointment when they get it home. There is also an illuminated, atmospheric walkway (which is open from 4pm until 5.30pm) that is free to visit, as well as a herd of real reindeers that children will love.

7. Camperdown Wildlife Centre, Dundee

Camperdown Country Park, Coupar Angus Road, Dundee

On 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd December, 11am-3pm

Entry included in normal admission fee, Child (3-17 years) £4.40, Child up to 3 years £1.10, Adult £5.50

01382 431811

www.camperdownwildlifecentre.co.uk/events

Time with Santa in his grotto tends to be pretty brief, but if you want to keep children entertained for the rest of the day then a visit to Camperdown might do the trick. After your time with Santa, which includes free face painting and kids activities, you can then explore the rest of the park and meet animals including a donkey, a bear, otters and meerkats. Unlike a lot of other grottos you don’t need to book in advance, so even if you have left it to the last minute your little ones will still get their chance to see Santa.

8. Santa’s Magical Wonderland, M&Ds

M&Ds Theme Park, Strathclyde Country Park, Motherwell

On every day until Christmas Eve (times vary)

Child from £8.20, Adult from £5.50 (prices vary depending on activity)

01698 333777

www.scotlandsthemepark.com

Not just an average visit to Santa, the M&Ds grotto comes as part of the park’s wider Magical Wonderland extravaganza. After seeing Santa and getting a present (in the largest grotto in Scotland no less), kids can then explore the animated Christmas scenes dotted around the park and take part in the Christmas storytelling event. If all that wasn’t enough, there is also the option to ride the Christmas Santa train, have a spin on the outdoor ice rink and visit the herd of real reindeer who are at M&Ds until Christmas Eve. M&Ds also have a festive market and Bavarian bar where you can reward adults with a much-deserved drink.

9. Supper with Santa at Almond Valley

Almond Valley Heritage Centre, Millfield, Livingston, West Lothian

On 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st December, 4.30pm- 6.30pm

Child £12 (including meal and gift from Santa), Adult £8 (including meal)

01506 414957

www.almondvalley.co.uk/SPXmas.html

Some people will be restricted by the fact that most Santa’s Grottos are only open during the day, so Almond Valley have tried to address this by offering an evening Supper With Santa. It involves a sit-down meal (complete with dessert) that is followed by a visit from Santa and a present to take home. And to ensure that your little ones are suitably tired out before bedtime, they also then get a shot in the soft play area as part of the entry fee.

10. Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig

Kincraig, Kingussie, Inverness-shire

On 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd December, 11.30am-2pm

Included in entry price to the park (which is £9.95 for a child and £17 for an adult)

01540 651270

www.highlandwildlifepark.org.uk

Santa would be nothing without his red-nosed sidekick Rudolph, so a trip to Kincraig is the perfect way to meet not only Santa, but his herd of reindeers. After visiting Mr Claus in his grotto, you will then join him to go and feed the group of forest reindeer, before being waved off by the park’s friendly mascot. Once you are finished with the festivities you can access the rest of the park, visiting majestic animals like tigers, wolfs, snow leopards and polar bears.