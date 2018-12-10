A five-car crash on the M8 resulted in major delays for commuters this morning, with two lanes closed as a result of the crash.
The incident happened at junction six Newhouse at 8.40am on Monday.
*CLEARED* 10:05⌚️️#M8 W/B J6 Newhouse - J7 all lanes and slip are running after an earlier RTC. Delays are easing off in the area.#DriveSafe ❤️ https://t.co/FXn7lGgPjd— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 10, 2018
Emergency services rushed to the scene but no one was thought to be seriously injured as a result of the incident.
The incident was cleared shortly after 10am and delays were expected to ease off in the area.
