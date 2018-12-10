Nicola Sturgeon has hit out at Theresa May after it was confirmed that she will delay the Brexit vote after indications showed she faced an almost-certain defeat.

Earlier today, ministers and a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed that the vote would go ahead, however, it has since been reported that Theresa May is to cancel the vote and head to Brussels to reopen dialogue between the Government and the EU.

It is understood that Theresa May is to address the House of Commons at 3:30pm.

Nicola Sturgeon slammed the Prime Minister saying that her decision to potentially delay the vote was "pathetic cowardice" he said: "If rumours of a delay are correct, it will be pathetic cowardice by a PM and government that have run out of road and now need to get out of the way."

So it is confirmed - pathetic cowardice it is from PM. Yet again the interests of the Tory party are a higher priority for her than anything else. This can’t go on. https://t.co/P6dzhZEH7d — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 10, 2018

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Assuming these reports are accurate, this is a watershed moment and an act of pathetic cowardice by a Tory government which has run out of road and is now collapsing into utter chaos.

"It is final proof that the interests of a deeply-divided Tory Party matter far more to the Prime Minister than people's jobs and living standards. That is an unforgivable dereliction of responsibility, and the UK Government should now get out of the way and allow others to take charge.

"It appears the vote is being delayed because of the Tory Party civil war, and in a desperate attempt to save the Prime Minister's job. Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain but yet again our views are being ignored, as they have been throughout this disastrous and incompetent Brexit process.

"The Prime Minister's deal should come before the House of Commons immediately so that it can be voted down and we can replace Tory chaos with a solution that will protect jobs, living standards and Scotland's place in Europe."

Earlier today Europe's highest court confirmed MPs can halt Brexit, vindicating a year-long legal action by a group of Scottish politicians.

In a landmark ruling, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said Westminster had the power to order the UK government to revoke the Article 50 withdrawal notice underpinning Brexit.