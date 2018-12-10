Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at Theresa May's decision to delay the key Brexit vote stating that "we don't have a functioning government."

Corbyn took to social media to share a statement saying: "The government has decided Theresa May's Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken a seperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour.

"We have known for at least two weeks that Theresa May's worst of all worlds deal was going to be rejected by Parliament because it is damaging for Britain.

"Instead she ploughed ahead when she could have gone back to Brussels to renegotiate or called an election so the public could elect a new government that could do so.

The Government has decided Theresa May's Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour. pic.twitter.com/3aO2QsM4W2 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 10, 2018

"We don't have a functioning government. While Theresa May continues to botch Brexit, our public services are at breaking point and our communities suffer from dire under-investment.

"Labour's alternative plan for a jobs first deal must take centre stage in any future talks with Britain."

It is not yet known how Labour will respond to the decision to delay the Brexit vote. It had been previously rumoured that the party were ready to call a vote of no confidence if Theresa May had lost the Brexit vote.