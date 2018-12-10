HUMAN rights in the UK are at a “crossroads” because of Brexit, Bianca Jagger has warned a conference at the Scottish Parliament.

At an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN declaration of human rights, the veteran campaigner warned current freedoms could not be taken for granted.

Nicola Sturgeon also spoke at the 'Human Rights Take Over!' day at Holyrood, and published a new Scottish Government plan for embedding human rights in Scotland after Brexit.

The First Minister’s advisory group recommended seven steps including a new human rights law and more public participation in human rights matters, potentially through citizens’ juries.

It also said an independent Scotland should have a written constitution and Bill of Rights.

Ms Sturgeon said a National Taskforce would start advancing the plans next year.

Ms Jagger, a goodwill ambassador to the Council of Europe who has her own human rights foundation, told delegates it was an honour to speak in the Holyrood chamber.

She said human rights were “under siege”, not only in places “far away”, such as her native Nicaragua, but in the UK.

She said: “As a British citizen, I feel that Brexit can be a threat to our human rights.”

“ Let’s not take human rights for granted. Our human rights are under siege.

“Today we are a crossroads where we must make sure that those rights will not suffer if Brexit is imposed on those of us who feel that we want to remain part of Europe.

“I, as a Nicaraguan, and a British citizen I value being part of Europe. And I value everything that Europe brought to us. Let’s not forget. Let’s continue to struggle.”

Ms Jagger, 73, was formerly married to the Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger.

Ms Sturgeon later told the event: “Human rights obligations are not, and should never be seen as, optional for governments.

“But neither should human rights be seen as a burden on government. Human rights are a halep to government. They help us to develop better policies, and help us deliver and implement those policies more effectively.”

She also welcomed the recommendations from her advisory group on human rights, which was tasked with protecting rights after Brexit.

She said: “I wanted to ensure Brexit does not harm human rights in Scotland and that we remain in step with future advances in EU human rights.

“I also asked for recommendations to ensure Scotland is an international leader in respecting and enhancing human rights.

“I share the ambition in this report that Scotland should introduce a human rights statutory framework and I support their recommendation that this should be done through public engagement, working across the public sector, civic society and parliament.

"As a first step I will establish a National Taskforce, early in 2019, to progress these plans.

“It is fitting that the report is published as we celebrate Human Rights Day and the 70th anniversary of the signing the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

“I would like to thank Professor Alan Miller and all members of the group for their work and hope they continue to support efforts to deliver the human rights that will improve lives.”