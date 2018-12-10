Nicola Sturgeon has called on Labour to lodge a vote of no confidence in the Conservative government after Theresa May cancelled the Brexit deal vote.

The Scottish First Minister branded Theresa May an embarrassment for cancelling the vote, accusing the Prime Minister of an "unforgivable dereliction of responsibility".

She said: "It appears the vote is being delayed because of the Tory Party civil war, and in a desperate attempt to save the Prime Minister's job. Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain but yet again our views are being ignored, as they have been throughout this disastrous and incompetent Brexit process."

"The Prime Minister's deal should come before the House of Commons immediately so that it can be voted down and we can replace Tory chaos with a solution that will protect jobs, living standards and Scotland's place in Europe."

Nicola Sturgeon has since reached out to Jeremy Corbyn on social media tweeting: "So @jeremycorbyn - if Labour, as official opposition, lodges motion of no confidence in this incompetent government tomorrow, @theSNP will support & we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote. This shambles can’t go on - so how about it?"

Earlier today, Jeremy Corbyn blasted Theresa May's decision to delay the key Brexit vote stating that "We don't have a functioning government. While Theresa May continues to botch Brexit, our public services are at breaking point and our communities suffer from dire under-investment."

It had been suggested that Jeremy Corbyn had been considering a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister had the vote been defeated heavily, however, it remains to be seen if he will take up Nicola Sturgeon's proposal.