Shouts of "resign" were heard from the Labour benches as Theresa May concluded her statement to the Commons on Brexit.

Theresa May has confirmed she will visit EU leaders to seek reassurances over Irish backstop in an address to the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister said the "challenge" of the post-Brexit Irish border must be met "not with rhetoric" but with practical solutions.

She confirmed she will visit Brussels to meet EU leaders to pass on those continuing concerns, as well as looking at how other reassurances can be given to parliament that the backstop won't be indefinite.

Addressing the house, she said she would look at ways of 'empowering' the Commons to ensure that backstop has 'democratic legitimacy'

Mrs May said reopening the Withdrawal Agreement would "put back on the table" other issues, including the Northern Ireland-only customs territory.

Ending her statement to the Commons, the Prime Minister said she had a duty to honour the result of the vote and to "get Brexit done and get it done right".

Jeremy Corbyn asked the Prime Minister if she was seeking assurances from the EU and if the Prime Minister will "make way" if she failed to negotiate a deal.

Theresa May responded she "refuses to accept any deal requires a backstop" stating that Labour's commitment to form a customs union with the EU would prevent any post-Brexit trade deals.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "We are in an extremely serious and unprecedented situation.

"The Government has lost control of events and is in complete disarray."

Mr Corbyn went on: "It's been evident for weeks that the Prime Minister's deal did not have the confidence of this House, yet she ploughed on regardless - reiterating this is the only deal available."

He urged Mrs May to be clear over whether she is seeking changes to the deal or "mere reassurances" and asked if she was "ready to drop further red lines in order to make progress".

Mr Corbyn added: "Bringing back the same botched deal either next week or in January - and can she be clear on the timing - will not change its fundamental flaws and deeply held objections right across this House, which go far wider than the backstop alone.

"This is a bad deal for Britain, a bad deal for our economy and a bad deal for our democracy. Our country deserves better than this."

As Theresa May sat down to shouts of "resign" from the opposition benches, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said she was "trying to buy herself one last chance".

He said: "If the Prime Minister cannot be clear that she can and will renegotiate a deal then she must make way.

"The Prime Minister is trying to buy herself one last chance to save this deal.

"If she doesn't take on board the fundamental changes required then she must make way for those who can."

Mr Bercow interrupted the debate following Mrs May's statement to criticise Number 10 for leaking their plans in advance of telling the House, saying the vote was being delayed at "an inordinately late stage".

He added: "Halting the debate after no fewer than 164 colleagues have taken the trouble to contribute will be thought by many members of this House to be deeply discourteous."

Mr Bercow said many MPs had complained to him already about the Government's plans "in the most forceful terms".

He said of the proposal: "Having taken the best procedural advice I am informed that there are two ways of doing this: "The first, and in democratic terms the infinitely preferable way, is for a minister to move at the outset of the debate that the debate be adjourned.

"This will give the House the opportunity to express its opinion in a vote whether or not it wishes the debate to be brought to a premature and inconclusive end.

"I can reassure ministers that I would be happy to accept such a motion so that the House can decide."

Mrs May responded: "What I have been doing is listening to members of this House who have identified a very specific concern with the deal that was negotiated."

"We are deferring the vote and I will be going to seek those reassurances, obviously there is two parties in relation to this the United Kingdom and the EU so we will be holding those discussions", she added.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said: "With the fiasco today, the Government has really lost all authority.

"Let me just say that I and my colleagues will fully support the Leader of the Opposition (Mr Corbyn) if he now proceeds to a no confidence vote, as duty surely calls."

He added: "How many of the heads of government that she telephoned over the weekend have indicated they would consider the Irish backstop dispensable?"

Mrs May said her discussions have consistently shown there should be a backstop to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, noting concerns raised by MPs have been over the permanence of the arrangement.

She said: "A number of European leaders who I have spoken to have indicated that they are open to discussions to find a way to find reassurance to members of this House on that point."

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds said the Prime Minister's reassurance "simply is not credible" and the Government was in "an impossible position" without changes to the backstop.

He said: "The Prime Minister says she is listening but she talks about reassurances and assurances - does she not get it by now that the Withdrawal Agreement legally binding text is unacceptable to this House?

"She cannot pretend going on defending the deal when she knows that if the vote had taken place tomorrow it would have been overwhelmingly defeated.

"So please, Prime Minister, really do start listening and come back with changes to the Withdrawal Agreement or it will be voted down."