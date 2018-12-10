The SNPs Kirsty Blackman has echoed the message from the First Minister stating that Theresa May's government is in a "total state of collapse"

Speaking following a statement from Theresa May she said: "The events of the past few years have highlighted that this is a government in a total state of collapse.

"The Prime Minister has been forced to pull tomorrow's vote in a stunning display of pathetic cowardice.

"The vote tomorrow night would have shown the will of this House, but this government is focussed on saving the Prime Minister's job and her party instead of doing what is right for these countries.

"She is abdicating her responsibility. Her deal will make people poorer. It will lead to years of further uncertainty and difficult negotiating with no guarantee that a trade deal can even be struck.

"It does not have the support of her backbenches.

"Indeed no support for the majority of benches across this place.

"No support from the Scottish Parliament and no support from the Welsh Assembly."

She asked "Why has it taken the Prime Minister this long to face up to reality. Her deal was dead in the water long before this morning.

"Last week, it was this deal or no deal. She now needs to be clear with this House with what has changed?"

She added: "Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU, but, yet again, our views are being ignored, as they have been throughout this disastrous and incompetent Brexit process.

"Back in 2014, Scotland was promised the strength and security of the UK, but the reality has been Westminster collapse and chaos.

"We were promised an equal partnership, but we've been treated with contempt.

"The Prime Minister has lost the confident of her own benches, and she's failed to convince this House for the plan of exiting the EU.

"We simply cannot go on like this.

"It is clear the Prime Minister is incapable of taking decisions about the future, and given that Downing Street cannot negotiate anymore, either with the EU or the Tory backbenches, what she is really scared of is allowing this House to determine the way forward and allowing the public the opportunity to remain in the EU.

"She knows she's lost but she's still wasting precious time. We need the Prime Minister to be clear about when the House will vote on this deal.

"This government and this Prime Minister have failed. It's time they got out of the way.

"Members across this House don't want your deal. The EU don't want to renegotiate. Isn't the only way to break this deadlock to put it to the people?"

Shouts of "resign" were heard from the Labour benches as Theresa May concluded her statement to the Commons on Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "We are in an extremely serious and unprecedented situation.

"The Government has lost control of events and is in complete disarray."

Mr Corbyn went on: "It's been evident for weeks that the Prime Minister's deal did not have the confidence of this House, yet she ploughed on regardless - reiterating this is the only deal available."

He urged Mrs May to be clear over whether she is seeking changes to the deal or "mere reassurances" and asked if she was "ready to drop further red lines in order to make progress".