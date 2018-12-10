JEREMY Corbyn has knocked back demands for Labour to call a quick no-confidence vote in Theresa May’s Government, saying it would do so only “when we judge it most likely to be successful”.

But he succeeded in securing an emergency Commons debate today on the Prime Minister’s decision to delay the Brexit deal vote. The move was supported by a handful of Tory MPs and will take place on the day the meaningful vote on the Brexit Plan should have happened.

After the Prime Minister dramatically announced that she was deferring this vote because it faced being rejected by a “significant margin,” pressure grew on the Labour leader to table a no-confidence vote in the UK Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to challenge Mr Corbyn, saying: "So @jeremycorbyn - if Labour, as official opposition, lodges motion of no-confidence in this incompetent government tomorrow, @theSNP will support & we can then work together to give people the chance to stop Brexit in another vote. This shambles can’t go on - so how about it?"

For the Liberal Democrats, Sir Vince Cable, declared; “With the fiasco today, the Government has really lost all authority. Let me just say I and my colleagues will fully support the Leader of the Opposition if he now proceeds to a no confidence vote as duty surely calls."

More than 30 Labour MPs, 15 peers and five MEPs signed a letter urging the Labour leader to table a no-confidence vote this week.

It was organised by former Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and included a number of prominent supporters of a so-called People's Vote, including Labour colleagues Chuka Umunna, Chris Leslie and Owen Smith.

They said it was “imperative” to take action this week under the terms of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act to table a no-confidence vote in the Government and, failing this, there should be a commitment to a “public vote with an option to stay in the EU straight away”.

But a Labour spokesman said: “We will put down a motion of no-confidence when we judge it most likely to be successful.

“It is clear to us Theresa May will not renegotiate the deal when she goes to Brussels and will only be asking for reassurances from EU leaders. When she brings the same deal back to the Commons without significant changes, others across the House will be faced with that reality.

“At that point, she will have decisively and unquestionably lost the confidence of Parliament on the most important issue facing the country and Parliament will be more likely to bring about the General Election our country needs to end this damaging deadlock,” he added.

Earlier, Mr Corbyn led the attacks on the PM’s decision to pull the crunch Commons vote on her Brexit Plan, saying: “The Government have lost control of events and are in complete disarray…Our country deserves better than this.”

Noting how Britain had endured two years of shambolic negotiations with red lines boldly announced and then cast aside, Mr Corbyn added: “People are in despair at the state of these failed negotiations, and concerned about what it means for their jobs, their livelihoods and their communities.

“The fault for that lies solely at the door of this shambolic Government. The Prime Minister is trying to buy herself one last chance to save this deal. If she does not take on board the fundamental changes required, she must make way for those who can.”

Kirsty Blackman for the SNP accused the Government of being in a “total state of collapse” and Mrs May of performing a “stunning display of pathetic cowardice”.

Tory Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen told the PM: "I put it to her she's lost the trust and credibility of the House, lost the trust and credibility of the country and most importantly she's lost the trust and credibility of the European Union as well."

The PM stressed how while there was broad support for key aspects of her proposed deal, on the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop there remained “widespread and deep concern”.

She told MPs that she believed there was "a majority to be won" for her deal if she was able to "secure additional reassurance on the backstop" from the EU. “And that is what my focus will be in the days ahead," Mrs May declared.

In a later incident, Labour backbencher Lloyd Russell-Moyle was thrown out of the Commons chamber after picking up the ceremonial mace in protest at the Government's handling of Brexit.

The Brighton Kemptown MP walked over the white line known as the bar of the House, where he was confronted by Commons officials. He put up no resistance and handed over the mace before being ordered to leave the chamber for the day by the Speaker John Bercow.