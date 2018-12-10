A humiliated Theresa May is to embark on a whistle-stop tour of European capitals today to plead for a better Brexit deal after she dramatically pulled a Commons vote fearing a defeat by a “significant margin”.

The Prime Minister will travel to The Hague for talks with her Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, before travelling onto Berlin for a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Donald Tusk, the European Council President, announced that EU leaders would now discuss Brexit at their summit on Thursday but declared: “We will not renegotiate the deal."

At Westminster, Mrs May declined to say when the deferred meaningful vote would take place, noting only it would happen once she had secured “further assurances” from the EU27 on the main issue of MPs’ grievance: the Irish backstop.

The crunch Commons vote is, therefore, likely to be some time in the New Year, probably January, as sufficient time will be needed to pass necessary legislation ahead of Brexit Day on March 29.

Following the PM’s humiliating U-turn on the Brexit vote, sterling plunged to its lowest level since April 2017.

Jeremy Corbyn came under pressure from his own side and the SNP to call a vote of no-confidence in the Conservative Government but the Labour leader insisted he would only do so when he judges it the “most likely to be successful”.

There was also no clarity on whether or not Conservative Brexiteers would call a vote of no-confidence in Mrs May’s leadership of the Tory Party with Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Council, simply saying: "This is not a good day for the Conservative Party or the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom looks foolish on the world stage."

After 48 hours of UK ministers insisting repeatedly the so-called meaningful vote on the PM’s Brexit Plan would go ahead, it was pulled just after 1130am on Monday during a Cabinet conference call.

Nicola Sturgeon swiftly branded the move an “act of pathetic cowardice” and later, following a phone conversation with Mrs May, tweeted: “Just off call with PM. Expressed my deep frustration that the interests of a divided Tory Party are taking priority over the interests of country and that delaying the vote is an abdication of responsibility, leading to even greater chaos."

In the Commons chamber, Mrs May said MPs had to ask themselves a “fundamental question,” did they want to deliver Brexit? She said if the answer was yes, then they had to ask themselves how they would compromise “because there will be no enduring and successful Brexit without some compromise on both sides of the debate".

The PM faced a torrent of criticism from both sides of the House and was met with shouts of “resign” after she concluded her Commons statement.

Mr Corbyn said her government had “lost control of events and are in complete disarray,” while Sir Vince Cable for the Liberal Democrats claimed the PM was “hopelessly weakened” and the deadlock could now only be broken by holding a People’s Vote.