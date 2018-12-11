IT IS a towering image of one of Scotland’s greatest artistic figures, rendered in bronze for the first time.

Andy Scott, the sculptor who created the Kelpies, has unveiled his new statue of Charles Rennie Mackintosh in Glasgow – only a short walk from the ruins of his that artist, designer and architect’s greatest building at the Glasgow School of Art which was destroyed by fire earlier this year.

Scott attended that school for five years, and said it was a significant challenge to create a three-dimensional portrait of Mackintosh, which was unveiled yesterday on the 90th anniversary of his death.

It is the first full scale statue of a person that Mr Scott has created “for many years”, he said.

Much of his recent work has been equine statues.

The statue of Mackintosh, unveiled as part of a housing regeneration project in the Anderston area of the city, sees him sitting on a chair, furniture he designed for the Argyle Street Tea Room.. Mackintosh, who lived from 1868 to 1928, is depicted as a young man with a moustache, which is how he is pictured in one of his most famous photographs, and is leaning forwards.

The statue weighs three tons, is 9ft tall and sits on top of a 6ft 6in plinth.

It was commissioned by the Sanctuary Group and faces west from a position on the corner of Argyle Street and Elliot Street.

Scott, now based in Philadelphia, is working on two further Scottish works, which will be unveiled next year.

One is a work on the outskirts of Dunbar and the other a “significant” public memorial work for the babies involved in the Mortonhall Crematorium scandal in Edinburgh.

The sculptor said he had chosen to depict Mackintosh as engaged with the viewer, as if he is about to start a conversation.

He said he hoped the sculpture was a sign that there was "light at the end of the tunnel" for Mackintosh's legacy, following the art school fire.

Commenting on the work, he said: “I am immensely proud to have created this distinctive bronze statue of him, especially here in his home city.”

He added: "Most of my memories as a Glasgow School of Art student have Mr Mackintosh's beautiful building as a backdrop.

"His distinctive architectural styling and the sculpted detailing of that building undoubtedly influenced my career path.

The statue was commissioned by Sanctuary Scotland Housing Association, which has spent 10 years demolishing 1960s housing and replacing it with 540 homes in the area.

Craig Moule, Sanctuary Group’s Chief Financial Officer, will become the organisation’s Chief Executive on 1 January.

He le said: “We believe Andy’s statue is a fitting way to mark the completion of Sanctuary’s regeneration of Anderston.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more apt artwork to acknowledge all that is great about Glasgow.

“The thousands of people who’ll pass the statue each day will help to ensure Mr Mackintosh’s memory lives on.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will unveiled the statue.

She said: “This magnificent new Charles Rennie Mackintosh statue is a fantastic addition to Glasgow and recognises the incredible legacy of one of Scotland’s most iconic architects, designers and artists."