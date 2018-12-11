Drivers in Glasgow’s west end will face further disruption throughout 2019 as work to develop Glasgow University’s new learning campus continues.

Councillor Ken Andrew is urging his constituents to remain calm as the project develops and think of the benefits it will have for the community when it is finally completed in 10 years.

The investment, which has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, heralds one of the most significant expansions and developments of a UK university city campus for over a century.

It follows in the footsteps of the council’s city deal project which aims to benefit those who live and work in that part of the city.

The first of the new campus buildings was officially opened in October and in named after former student, James McCune Smith, who became the first African American to get a medical degree in 1837.

Mr Andrew explained: “This will be the biggest building project in Glasgow over the next decade.

“It will cause disruption in the west-end. There will be a one-way traffic system implemented along University Avenue within the next year.

“It will go along Kelvin Way and onto Dumbarton Road.

“I think it is going to be difficult for a lot of people to cope with. But the council need to talk about how we can manage this.

“We cannot be blind to the fact that the university is a big player to the economy and the life of the city.

“We have got to support the education facility. Some people will be angry at the disruption – it is going to be an interesting time.

“We will make sure there is minimum disruption for drivers and support people running local businesses in the west end.”

Work is already being carried out by the local authority to redevelop Byres Road as part of the council’s city deal project, which will also take ten years to complete.

Mr Andrew continued: “Byres Road will be transformed through a multi-million-pound public realm project that will redesign the street to create a more attractive environment that benefits those who live, work and shop in the area.

“The design proposals include widened footways, improved surfaces, reduced street clutter, pavement seating and safe cycle routes.

“Work will also improve shop fronts, cafes and hotels and is not due to be completed until 2028 at the earliest.

“We will make sure the cycling paths are safer from the west end to the city centre and reduce car parking.

“We are going to control cars in the city. We need to do something about the air quality we will be curtailing.

“The streets are grizzly and full of pollution. Hopefully these are steps in the right direction.”