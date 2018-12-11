The Herald's Health Correspondent Helen McArdle has won this year's British Journalism award for Science and Health reporting with her scathing expose of the financial crisis at NHS Tayside.

Ms McArdle's long-running investigation revealed a series of failings at the top of the beleaguered health board, which was facing severe pressures over funding.

She divulged that the cash-strapped health body raided money donated by the public for toys and other items to bankroll a back office computer system in 2014 after running out of money, and also raided its endowment fund to cover core spending - including buying new IT equipment.

The revelations led to the resignations of NHS Tayside Chairman Professor John Connell and Chief Executive Lesley McLay, while there were also calls for a no confidence vote against the then-health secretary Shona Robison at the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Robison later stepped down from the cabinet during a reshuffle in June, citing personal reasons for quitting her post.

The judges at the award, run by the Press Gazette, said that Ms McArdle's articles had followed the best traditions of investigative reporting

They said: “This was good, old-fashioned investigative journalism which got results with the resignation of the chairman and chief executive of a charity.

"It was an issue of huge public interest which was clearly shocking for readers.”