An intruder is being held by police after attempting to gain access to the Houses of Parliament.
The suspect was apprehended by police and put in handcuffs by armed officers, according to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.
Intruder at Parliament being held by police -— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 11, 2018
She tweeted: "Man still being held, arguing with police - he was on the ground when I first saw the disturbance, on his feet now in cuffs talking to officers "
Intruder has now been taken away in a police van - he made it a few metres into the parliamentary estate but was brought to the ground pretty quickly - not clear exactly what he was trying to do or what happened— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 11, 2018
She added: "Intruder has now been taken away in a police van - he made it a few metres into the parliamentary estate but was brought to the ground pretty quickly - not clear exactly what he was trying to do or what happened.
Police say the incident is thought to not be terror-related.
