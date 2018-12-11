The death of a 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh city centre is being treated as unexplained.
Police said the teenager was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday.
A search was launched and she was found dead on Calton Hill at around 6.30am on Saturday.
Officers said the death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 15-year-old girl, who was found on Calton Hill at around 6.30am on Saturday December 8.
"The girl had been reported missing during the early hours of Saturday morning and search activity was under way to trace her prior to the discovery of her body.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.