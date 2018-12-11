Ian Blackford has given Jeremy Corbyn until the end of the day to bring a motion of no confidence in Theresa May’s government before other opposition parties do it themselves.

The SNP Westminster leader says that, if the Labour leader fails to declare no-confidence against Theresa May, leaders of the other opposition parties "must rise to that challenge".

Speaking at a joint press conference, opposition parties said a vote of no confidence would pave the way for a People’s Vote.

HeraldScotland:

The Labour Party has said a motion to topple Mrs May will only be lodged when it is certain to pass the Commons.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused Theresa May of trying to "run down the clock".

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Time is running out and the PM’s tactic is clearly to run down the clock. The opposition must not allow that to happen."

She previously criticised Jeremy Corbyn for dragging his heels over the decision to file a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister.