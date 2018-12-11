Ian Blackford has given Jeremy Corbyn until the end of the day to bring a motion of no confidence in Theresa May’s government before other opposition parties do it themselves.
The SNP Westminster leader says that, if the Labour leader fails to declare no-confidence against Theresa May, leaders of the other opposition parties "must rise to that challenge".
Speaking at a joint press conference, opposition parties said a vote of no confidence would pave the way for a People’s Vote.
The Labour Party has said a motion to topple Mrs May will only be lodged when it is certain to pass the Commons.
Indeed. And getting them to a point where they can take this decision is one of the reasons for not hanging about on the no confidence motion. Time is running out and the PM’s tactic is clearly to run down the clock. The opposition must not allow that to happen. https://t.co/St7bocpB5o— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 11, 2018
It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused Theresa May of trying to "run down the clock".
Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "Time is running out and the PM’s tactic is clearly to run down the clock. The opposition must not allow that to happen."
She previously criticised Jeremy Corbyn for dragging his heels over the decision to file a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment