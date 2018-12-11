David Tennant has admitted he would relish playing the part of Taggart, stating that the legendary character should have a chance on the big screen.
Speaking to STV News at the premier of upcoming film, Mary Queen of Scots, in which he stars as Protestant cleric John Know, the Doctor Who star joked that he would be keen to play the role of the legendary Glasgow detective.
He said: We need to bring Taggart back. Taggart the movie, I'm free."
He added: "I want to play Taggart, obviously. 'There's been a murder', I can do that."
One of the longest-running TV dramas, Taggart revolved around a group of Glasgow detectives solving crimes.
And it is clear that Paisley-born Tennant, also known for his roles in Daredevil and Broadchurch, is a fan of the series having previously stated that he unsuccessfully auditioned for Taggart 16 times as an upcoming actor.
Speaking on his role in Mary Queen of Scots, he said: "John Knox is a fascinating character. Obviously he was an extraordinary man.
"He had some views, very much of their time - that perhaps don't translate particularly well to modern living, thankfully.
"Those are the characters that are interesting to play."
