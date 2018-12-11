Prime Minister Theresa May has been mocked by political opponents and accused of living out the 'perfect metaphor for Brexit' after getting locked in her own car on a visit to Berlin.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was awaiting the arrival of the Prime Minister to discuss the Northern Ireland backstop and the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
However, upon arrival, aides of Theresa May struggled to open the back door of her limousine, leaving the German Chancellor standing sheepishly as she awaited the Prime Minister.
Just when you though the British Brexit Saga couldn’t get more like an episode of ‘The Thick of It’....it just did. Nothing is going right for Theresa May. #BrexitChaos https://t.co/WSxYQnWENU— Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) December 11, 2018
Mrs May has embarked on a whirlwind tour of European capitals to seek reassurances on the Brexit deal after she cancelled a vote scheduled for Tuesday which was almost certain to end in heavy defeat for the Government.
Earlier today, the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker declared there was "no room whatsoever for renegotiation" of the Withdrawal Agreement reached last month.
