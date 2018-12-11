Police have confirmed that a woman who was reported missing has died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Amanda Cox was discovered collapsed within the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary around 10pm on Monday 10 December.

She sadly passed away shortly after.

Police are treating the death as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: "A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Amanda’s family and friends at this time." 