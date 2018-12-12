Young people with mental health problems were admitted more than 100 times last year to wards which were not designed to treat them, an increase of more than a third.

The Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) said the figures were “disappointing”, and blamed a shortage of specialist services.

in 2017-18, 90 young people aged under 18 were admitted 103 times between them to non-specialist wards, nearly always adult wards, to be treated for mental illness, according to a report from the watchdog. In a handful of cases they were admitted, instead, to general paediatric wards.

The MWC says adult psychiatric wards are often unsuitable places to treat young people with mental health issues, because it meant they have to be looked after alongside adults who are themselves very unwell, or high risk, and in some cases have been transferred from prisons or the courts.

As a result, admitting a child to an adult ward can often mean they are held in locked or secure conditions which would otherwise not be necessary.

In more than a third of the cases where the MWC was able to obtain additional information 32 children –36 per cent of cases – received no specialist therapeutic help, and no direct nurse input.

The MWC is now calling for Intensive Care Psychiatric Units (IPCUs) for young people, to mirror those available for adult mental health care. Colin McKay, chief executive of the Mental Welfare Commission, said: “The rise in these figures after a two year fall is disappointing. We believe the rise may reflect capacity issues within the mental health system as a whole. “

He said the likelihood that a young person would be admitted to an adult ward varied markedly around the country. “We are also very concerned about the continued lack of intensive psychiatric care facilities in Scotland for children and young people, something we have raised for several years.”

Although health boards have a legal duty to provide age-appropriate services and accommodation for people affected by mental illness there are only three specialist units for in-patient treatment for children and adolescents in Scotland - the 24-bed Skye House in Glasgow, and the Young People’s Unit in Edinburgh and Dudhope House in Dundee which can each house 12 young people at a time.

Discussions aimed at improving the situation have stalled, according to the MWC, because after a decision was made to address the need fro ICPUs locally, lead clinicians decided there was not enough demand to justify a unit in each health board area. “It remains a concern to learn that there has been no substantial movement in this area,” the report says.

<Meanwhile the Scottish Governkment’s mental health strategy includes a commitment to scope the need for specialist mental health in- patient services for children and act on it, which the MWC said was welcome.

Last year 14 children had been admitted to adult IPCUs including five under-16s, Mr McKay said.

He said that in some cases admission to a non-specialist ward could be the best option for a child, if the admission is for a short period only or the alternative would means being transferred a long distance from home, for example. But this is not usually the case.

“Adult intensive care psychiatric units (IPCUs) are specialised environments for adults who are very unwell and present with high risk to themselves or others. They are also used routinely to provide care for adults who are engaged in the criminal justice system and court processes due to the security of the environment.

“We continue to discuss the need for an IPCU facility for children and young people with government, and are asking that it becomes part of the Mental Health Strategy.”