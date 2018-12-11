EMBATTLED Theresa May faces a brutal Commons showdown today as her future as Prime Minister is in question with Tory Brexiteers expressing increased belief that the threshold of 48 letters calling for a no-confidence vote in her leadership has finally been reached.

While such claims have emerged before it was suggested Sir Graham Brady, the Chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, has requested a meeting with Mrs May this afternoon, following what is expected to be her most testing Prime Minister’s Questions to date in light of her decision to pull the Brexit vote.

Last night, several party sources, including a Cabinet minister, said they believed the threshold had been reached.

Sir Graham declined to comment while No 10 insiders were playing down the prospect of an imminent move, stressing how they had had no contact from the 1922 Committee Chairman. So there has been no official confirmation.

But Owen Paterson, the former Northern Ireland Secretary, became the first former Cabinet minister to call for the PM to quit as he submitted his letter of no-confidence, arguing she was a “blockage” to a clean Brexit.

One Tory MP, a May loyalist, told The Herald: “It’s not a surprise. There was an inevitability about it after Monday’s events, which must have generated a few extra letters. “Jacob Rees-Mogg’s European Research Group has been rallying the numbers to get the 48 and it seems they have finally done it. She will win the vote but if the rebellion is over 100, it makes it very difficult for her.”

Early on Tuesday, former Brexit minister Steve Baker, the deputy leader of the ERG, urged colleagues to put in letters demanding a vote on the PM’s future, saying: “What I would say to my colleagues is: you now face the certainty of failure with Theresa May, you must be brave and make the right decision to change prime minister and change prime minister now.”

Scepticism at Westminster about the possibility of the 48-letter threshold being met has been high ever since last month when the attempted coup against the PM flopped after Mr Rees-Mogg announced he had put in his letter, calling for a no-confidence vote in his party leader.

At the time, one loyal Government minister denounced the rebels as “nutters”.

Should it be confirmed that the 48 number threshold has been reached, then Sir Graham would be dutybound to call a no-confidence vote swiftly, possibly even as early as Thursday as Mrs May attends the European Council to discuss the Brexit crisis.

However, for the PM to lose the party’s no-confidence vote, 157 Tory MPs would have to side against her. The rebels have to calculate that this would happen because if Mrs May won, then she could not be challenged for another year.

On Tuesday, the PM made a whistle-stop tour of European capitals, seeking “further assurances” on the Irish backstop.

In Berlin ahead of a meeting with Angela Merkel, she suffered the embarrassment of being locked in her limousine for several seconds before being greeted by the German Chancellor.

Today, after a post-PMQs Cabinet, Mrs May will travel to Dublin for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the hope of getting Ireland to agree to make the backstop time-limited in a legally-binding addendum to the Withdrawal Agreement.

However, while Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission President, said the EU would be willing to look at “clarifications,” he made clear there was “no room whatsoever for renegotiation”.

After their meeting in the Belgian capital, the PM insisted there was a “shared determination” to solve the backstop impasse. She will again travel to Brussels on Thursday for the December European Council, which now has Britain’s Brexit crisis on its agenda.

No 10 confirmed the postponed Commons vote on the UK-EU deal would take place before January 21 but it is not expected to be before Christmas.

In an emergency Commons debate, Jeremy Corbyn accused the “runaway prime minister” of “demeaning her office” by delaying the Brexit vote.

The Labour leader said he had never “witnessed such an abject mess” in his 35 years in Parliament as Mrs May’s handling of Brexit.

“This is no longer a functioning government and the Prime Minister must admit her deal is dead,” declared Mr Corbyn.

Ian Blackford for the SNP attacked the Conservative leader’s “pathetic cowardice” in pulling the Brexit vote, saying her Government was “out of control, out of its depth and increasingly running out of time”.

David Lidington, Mrs May’s de facto deputy, said the decision to defer the vote had been agreed by the Cabinet. He stressed the Government saw January 21 as a “deadline and not as a target” and made clear he would “not prejudge what the outcome of the conversations the Prime Minister is having with other European leaders will be”.

READ MORE: John McDonnell accuses SNP of wanting to avoid election for fear of losing Scottish seats to Labour

Earlier, a row broke out between Labour and the SNP over when to call a no-confidence vote in the Conservative Government following the postponement of the Brexit vote.

Nicola Sturgeon took to the airwaves to urge Mr Corbyn to call a snap vote at Westminster, declaring: “For goodness sake, if the time is not right now, when will the time be right?”

After leaders of the SNP, the Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru and the Greens urged the Labour leader in a joint letter to call a no-confidence vote, they repeated it, alongside Conservative Remainer Anna Soubry, at a London press conference supporting the campaign for a People’s Vote.

Ian Blackford, the Nationalist leader at Westminster, urged Mr Corbyn to fulfil his duty as Leader of the Opposition to table the no-confidence vote and suggested that if he had not done so by midnight on Tuesday, then he would take the initiative.

It appeared the Labour leadership took umbrage at the SNP pressure.

Mr Corbyn, who insisted he would “do the appropriate thing at the appropriate time,” cancelled a meeting with Mr Blackford while John McDonnell hit out at the First Minister, accusing the SNP of being “terrified of a general election”.

The Shadow Chancellor said: “Who can delve into the mind of Nicola Sturgeon but they want to lose a vote of no-confidence and then avoid a general election because they know we’re breathing down their necks in Scotland; we’ll take seats off them in so many marginals.”

The Nationalists accused Mr McDonnell of “clutching at straws,” insisting they would “relish a general election”.

A party spokesman said the SNP was the “only party which has been consistent in its opposition to the Tories’ Brexit shambles and recent polls suggest we would win seats from Labour, not the reverse”.