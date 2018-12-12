Theresa May is expected to address the country in a statement outside Downing Street according to reports.
It comes after enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of no confidence in Theresa May to trigger a leadership contest.
The PM has my full support. At this critical time we need to support and work with the PM to deliver on leaving the EU, & our domestic agenda - ambitious for improvements to people’s lives & to build on growth of wages & jobs.— Amber Rudd MP (@AmberRuddHR) December 12, 2018
The triggering of the vote comes after Mrs May dramatically put on hold the crunch Commons vote on her Brexit deal after admitting she was heading for a heavy defeat.
The Prime Minister is expected to give a speech to the 1922 committee at 5pm before a vote.
The threshold of 48 letters - 15% of the parliamentary party - needed to trigger a vote has been reached and a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday evening in the House of Commons.
