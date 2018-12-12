The secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell, has said the Prime Minister has his full support ahead of a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

He took to social media this morning to tweet "PM has my full support. A leadership contest is the last thing we need. The public want us to sort #Brexit now!"

It comes after enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of no confidence in Theresa May to trigger a leadership contest. 

The threshold of 48 letters - 15% of the parliamentary party - needed to trigger a vote has been reached and a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday evening in the House of Commons.