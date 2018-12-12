Ruth Davidson has backed Theresa May as Prime Minister ahead of the no confidence vote.

She declared that the Prime Minister had "her full support" and backed her to deliver for the UK.

Writing on social media she said: The Prime Minister has cojones of steel and is putting in a punishing degree of effort to deliver for our country. She has my full support."

It comes after enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of no confidence in Theresa May to trigger a leadership contest.

The secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell also added his full support ahead of a vote of no confidence in May's leadership.

He took to social media this morning to tweet "PM has my full support. A leadership contest is the last thing we need. The public want us to sort #Brexit now!"

The threshold of 48 letters - 15% of the parliamentary party - needed to trigger a vote has been reached and a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday evening in the House of Commons.