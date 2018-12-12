Nicola Sturgeon has said that Conservative infighting is plunging the UK into chaos and that the Prime Minister must go.

READ MORE: Theresa May warns that no confidence vote would risk 'delaying or even stopping' Brexit

She tweeted: "Today is a stark reminder that the UK is facing chaos and crisis entirely because of a vicious civil war within the Tory party. What a self-centred bunch they are. They all need to go, not just the PM."

Today is a stark reminder that the UK is facing chaos and crisis entirely because of a vicious civil war within the Tory party. What a self-centred bunch they are. They all need to go, not just the PM. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 12, 2018

The First Minister added: "While Westminster crumbles further into chaos, with a UK government that has ceased to function, The Scottish Government will set out our budget for the year ahead - protecting public services, supporting the economy, and building a fairer country."

The Prime Minister is facing a vote of no confidence after enough letters were submitted to hold a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

READ MORE: David Mundell gives Prime Minister Theresa May 'his full support'

Addressing the nation, Theresa May has said she will contest the leadership challenge "with everything I've got".

The secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell, has said the Prime Minister has his full support ahead of a vote of no confidence in her leadership.