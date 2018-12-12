A 15-year-old who was found dead after being reported missing has been named as Mhari O'Neil.

The 15-year-old from the Willowbrae area was reported missing during the early hours of Saturday 8th December before a member of the public found her body on Calton Hill at around 6.30am that day.

Police in Edinburgh are continuing to investigate her death and are appealing for assistance from the public.

Her death is currently unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, the family of Mhari O'Neill said: "Mhari was much loved by all that knew her and we know that her passing will have a profound impact on her closest friends, as it has ourselves.

"Mhari was considering applying to attend university and one of her main passions was music; she loved going to gigs.

"What we need now is to find out exactly what happened to Mhari and we want anyone who thinks they may have information to get in touch with the police.

"We thank everyone for their support and ask that we be left in privacy to grieve at this time."

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour from the Major Investigation Team said: "Our deepest sympathies are with Mhari's family and friends at this time and we are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

"We believe Mhari met a friend in the city centre, near to Waverley Station, on Friday afternoon before making her way to Calton Hill sometime later.

However, we are keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her throughout the evening or early morning of Saturday, so we have a clearer picture of all her movements.

"Mhari's death is currently unexplained and her movements for a number of hours prior to her body being found are unaccounted for.

"We are committed to providing Mhari's family with as much information in relation to her death as possible and anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiry is urged to come forward.

"Naturally, we are working closely with partners in Education to help support any young people who may have been affected by Mhari's death."

Ruth McKay, Head Teacher at Portobello High School, where Mhari was a pupil, said: "Everyone at the school is deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Mhari's sudden death.

"The Portobello school community is a very close one and our thoughts are with her family.

"Mhari was a lovely, friendly girl who was well-liked by both staff and young people. Her bubbly, out-going nature and ready smile will be much-missed in school.

Those with information can contact the Major Investigation Team in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 900 of the 8th December.



