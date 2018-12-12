Piers Morgan has told Donald Trump he is willing to 'quit' his job at Good Morning Britain to become his new Chief of Staff.

The Good Morning Britain host said: "Donald Trump needs a new Chief of Staff so I made a formal application. I feel I’m perfect for it. He hired me once when I won Celebrity Apprentice. We know each other. We’ve worked together a long time."

Explaining why he would be perfect for the role he said: "Mr President. Your policy, for example, to remove children from parents at the border is idiotic and if you continue to do it you’re an idiot. Don't do it.

Viewers of the show then saw clips of Morgan with the US President, including their interview on Air Force One.

Co-host Susanna Reid said she felt "insulted" and claimed Morgan was pretending to be ill so he could head off for an interview in Washington D.C. next week.

Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn’t someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington. Please report news correctly. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2018

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail. Morgan cited why he would be suitable for the role to replace John Kelly sttaing that the "key thing is to have someone at your side that understands you, has known you a long time, likes you and commands your respect."

He added: "I’m available for interview with immediate effect."