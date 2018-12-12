Ian Blackford has called on Theresa May to resign as he described the Tory government "a farce" during Prime Minister's Questions.

The SNP Westminster leader urged Mrs May to "do the right thing" and step down as he slammed the Prime Minister for pulling the meaningful vote, which was scheduled to take place yesterday.

He said: "That is contemptuous of Parliament. Parliament voted for a meaningful vote, we should be having the vote and it should be happening next week. This Government is a farce, the Tory Party is in chaos, the Prime Minister is a disgrace with her actions.

"The reality is that people across Scotland and the UK are seeing this today. Prime Minister take responsibility, do the right thing, resign."

Mr Blackford urged Mrs May to bring forward her meaningful vote on the Brexit deal next week, adding: "We were promised strong and stable. We were promised a vote on the Brexit deal, but this Prime Minister can't even do her own job because of the Tory civil war. This Government is an embarrassment."

Mrs May replied that discussions with European leaders "will continue", adding: "I think what matters is that they are in no doubt about the strength of feeling about this issue on the duration of the backstop in this House, they are in doubt about the strength of feeling in this House that that should be addressed in a way that has legal force and that is what we are discussing and continuing to negotiate with the EU.

"As I said earlier the date of the deferred vote on this, the date of the debate on this will be announced in due course in the normal way."

His comments come just hours before Theresa May faces a confidence vote from the Tory party.