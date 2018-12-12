A California federal judge yesterday awarded attorneys for President Donald Trump nearly $300,000 in fees following a failed defamation claim brought by porn star Stephanie Clifford.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero directed Clifford to pay $293,052.33 to Donald Trump's lawyers, after concluding that the attorneys were entitled to most of the $389,403.11 they had sought.

Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, brought her claim after Donald Trump sent out a tweet dismissing comments she had made during interviews.

Daniels had said in a TV interview that she had been confronted in 2011 after alleging an affair with Donald Trump in what she believed was an attempt to silence her. Following the claim, Trump tweeted that the person who made the threats was a “non-existent man” stating her allegation was a “total con job.”

The tweet was deemed to be free speech according to Judge Otero since it related to a matter of public concern and involved public figures.

Ruling, he wrote, Daniels was “in the process of making her story known to the world,” Otero said. He said the president’s tweets appeared to be “hyperbole that would be protected.”

Such speech “lies at the heart of the First Amendment” and to try to restrict it would have a “chilling effect on candidates running for office," the judge said.

Attorneys for Daniels argued that Trump’s tweet was false.

This story appeared originally in USA Today