NO 10 has suggested that Theresa May will not use any victory in this evening’s leadership confidence vote to insist that she stays on as Tory leader until the next General Election, scheduled for May 2022.

The Prime Minister, who will address the Conservatives’ backbench 1922 Committee at 5pm, has previously said she would serve for as long as her party wanted her to.

But her spokesman was keen to stress: “This vote isn’t about who leads the party into the next election, it’s about whether it makes sense to change leader at this point in the Brexit negotiations.”

Asked if Mrs May planned to lead the party into the next election, he replied: “She said on a number of occasions, in fact she said immediately after the last election in 2016, she would serve for as long as her colleagues wanted her to.”

Quizzed on whether she might tell her colleagues at the 1922 Committee a date for her departure, the spokesman said: “I’m not aware of that, no.” He gave the same answer when asked if she had told her Cabinet colleagues that she intended to stand down before the next election.

The spokesman’s unprompted remarks about the next election throw up the prospect that Mrs May would stand down from her leadership role, should she survive tonight’s vote, if and when a Brexit deal were finally concluded in March.

Indeed, there have been suggestions that if she made clear to colleagues at the 1922 Committee this evening that this would be the case, then that might bolster her ballot numbers in the confidence vote; people would know her own period in Downing St would be over by the spring.

Asked if the PM was supremely confident of winning this evening, her spokesman said: “She is fighting for every vote. We have seen support from across the parliamentary party this morning but obviously there is a lot more to do this afternoon ahead of MPs being given the chance to express their views.”

As Conservative MPs' private conversations take place in the Commons tea rooms, bars and oak-lined corridors, Mrs May, having cancelled a Brexit-related trip to Dublin, will be talking to as many of her colleagues as possible to persuade them to back her in this evening’s vote.

One leading Brexiteer said the crucial number for her survival would be 80 as this is the halfway mark of backbench Tory MPs, once the so-called Government payroll vote is taken out. The thinking is that if the PM did not have the support of at least half of her backbenchers, she would have to go.

However, the confidence vote is a private ballot and even hitherto loyal ministers cannot be fully relied upon to continue that loyalty once the voting starts.

One senior minister told The Herald that if his party leader won the vote, which he expected her to do handsomely, then she should immediately challenge Jeremy Corbyn to put down a confidence motion in the Conservative Government.

The thinking here is, that if Mrs May won, then she would be bolstered, and given Tory MPs do not want a general election, they would resoundingly support the May administration.

Moreover, if the Labour leader failed to secure victory in such a confidence vote, then he would face his own challenge: to back or not to back a People’s Vote.

Many MPs and party members are supportive of a second EU poll, indeed, recently John McDonnell, the Shadow Chancellor, recently suggested that if Labour could not secure a general election, then a People's Vote would "inevitably" follow.

Yet senior colleagues of the Labour leader like Unite’s Len McCluskey are vehemently opposed to another EU referendum as they fear Labour support for one would lose the party significant support in Midlands and northern England seats.