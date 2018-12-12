Scotland is expected to see snow this weekend as temperatures across the UK plummet to below freezing.
Between 10cm and 20cm of snow is predicted across the Highlands as a low pressure weather system developing in the Atlantic clashes with cold air across the UK.
Parts of England and Wales are also tipped to be hit by freezing temperatures, with overnight temperatures plummeting to -7C.
High winds are also expected to sweep across the country, reaching between 40mph and 45mph.
A forecaster from the Met Office said: "Across central and eastern parts it will be colder than average, looking at highs between four and six degrees by day.
"At night time, we'll see temperatures hitting freezing tonight and then see temperatures drop below freezing tomorrow."
The Met Office are expected to issue initial warnings of rain, sleet and snow for affected areas on Thursday.
