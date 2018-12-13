IT has, over twenty five years, become one of the most successful festivals in the country.

Now the Hebridean Celtic Festival, which takes place every July in Stornoway, has announced its first acts for 2019, even as it looks to its landmark 25th anniversary festival in 2020.

In its quarter century, the festival has grown from an event created primarily "for the community", according to director Caroline Maclennan, to a summer event that draws visitors from across the globe, as well as making a major impact on the local economy on Lewis.

The 2018 HebCelt festival was headlined by Deacon Blue, The Fratellis, Eddi Reader, Skipinnish, and Roddy Woomble, and all four nights were sold out.

Overall attendance was measured at 18,000, a high for the festival.

Three bands have been announced for 2019: Tide Lines, Talisk and Fara.

Ms Maclennan said: "It started off as something for the community and the most important part of the festival is the atmosphere, and the promotion it gives to local, national artists, and community artists as well: the balance of that is an important thing.

"Last year saw an economic impact of around £2m and it is has been like that for two or three years: it is quite an important event for the area.

"We have a lot of work to do for next year, we are also looking forward to the 25th anniversary."

The first HebCelt festival, which depends on volunteers for its operation, was held in June, 1996, and featured Wolfstone, Dougie MacLean, Davy Spillane, and Shooglenifty.

She added: "The festival has become a place where people meet, but also a way for many people to come home.

"It is great to sit in a restaurant and hear people talking about their experiences of the festival, how they made it there, where they are staying."

Ms Maclennan said that the announcement of the first three acts reflects the festival's interest in up and coming talent.

Tide Lines, who were formed in 2016, are appearing in two sold-out shows in Stornoway this week and another in Tarbert in Harris, will be returning to HebCelt for the third successive year.

This time they will be headliners on the Thursday evening, two years after making their festival debut.

Talisk have recently won the Belhaven Bursary for Innovation in Scottish Music at the recent Scottish Trad Music Awards.

Formed five years ago, the band were named Folk Band of the Year at the Trad awards last year and were BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winners in 2015.

Fara, the director said, represent the "young generation of fiddle players", and are from Orkney.

More announcements will be made early in the new year.

HebCelt has also been named as a finalist in the rural tourism category of the Scottish Rural Awards.

Ms Maclennan said: “We are thrilled to be shortlisted for another prestigious award. It gives the whole team a lift as we start preparations for our 24th HebCelt with the announcement of the first three acts.

“Tide Lines, Talisk and Fara are all fairly new on the scene, yet they are firmly established and have been hugely successful."

The festival, according to a recent report, is estimated at having generated more than £20m for the local economy over two decades, and has won a clutch of awards.

Last year it was given the Festival of the Year award and the Grand Prix prize at the Scottish Event Awards and was also named Best Cultural Event or Festival in the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards for the second time in three years.

The festival is not only an attraction for music fans and tourists: the report said that it has a net economic effect of £2.1m last year, and helps support 38 jobs.

The report this autumn by MKA Economics found that the festival is playing a key role in driving tourism to Stornoway.

More than half (56 per cent) of the audience came from outside Lewis and Harris, including five per cent from outwith the UK.

In all, the report found, 66 per cent of visitors from outside Scotland said that the festival was the "sole or main reason" for travelling to Lewis and 70 per cent said they were likely to return.

The festival audience was drawn from across the UK and also abroad, including Europe, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The report added: “In terms of reasons for visiting the festival, 21 per cent of non-locals were visiting Lewis and Harris for the first time, 79 per cent had visited before. The event can therefore be seen to have played an important role in attracting new visitors to the area, as well as encouraging repeat trips”.