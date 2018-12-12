BIRTHS in Scotland have plummeted to a historic low as couple start families later in the face of economic uncertainty.

The latest figures show there were 13,077 births registered in Scotland between July 1 and September 30, 2018, the lowest level for this quarter since civil registration began in 1855.

Experts say that people are putting off starting a family because of money worries, while some women are choosing to have children relatively later in life while they pursue their careers.

However, the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) has said that this is no barrier to having a healthy and happy family.

The third quarter of the year is traditionally when the highest number of births are recorded.

Officials said there is “no single reason” for the fall in births, but suggested that possible causes include couples putting off starting a family until they are older – meaning women tend to have fewer children.

Economic uncertainty could also be influencing decisions around childbearing, they said – particularly given the beginning of the recent fall coincided with the financial crash a decade ago.

Marriages also show a decrease, at 10,118, hitting their lowest level for the third quarter since 1943.

Anne Slater, the Registrar General for Scotland, said: “Numbers of both births and deaths were lower than the recent average for this time of year, although the fall in birth numbers is more pronounced.

“Continuing the downward trend since 2008, the number of births for the third quarter of 2018 is now the lowest number recorded since civil registration began.”

The total number of births in quarter three fell to a previous low of around 13,200 in 2001. It then rose to around 15,500 in 2008 before falling again in more recent years.

Elizabeth Duff, Senior Policy Adviser, at the NCT, offered reassurance for people choosing to wait until later in life to have a family.

She said: “There are many reasons for parents choosing to have their children later on in life, with some waiting until they can have their babies in a financially stable or family setting.

"The majority of mothers in their 30s and 40s are fit, healthy and likely to have straightforward births and healthy babies.”

Meanwhile, at 12,625, the number of deaths registered was 4.2 per cent lower than in the same period of 2017.

In the third quarter of 2018, deaths from heart disease were down 11.8 per cent on the same period in 2017, while cancer deaths were down 1.3% and those caused by dementia and Alzheimer's disease fell 5.2%.

Compared to the quarter three average for the past five years, deaths have dropped 2%.

The latest statistics also show life expectancy varies by as much as 7.2 years between council areas in Scotland.

It is highest in East Renfrewshire, where males born in 2015-2017 can expect to live for 80.5 years and females for 83.7 years.

Life expectancy is lowest in Glasgow, where males born in 2015-2017 can expect to live for 73.3 years and females for 78.7 years.

Average life expectancy at birth for all of Scotland was 77.0 years for males and 81.1 years for females.

Deprivation is strongly linked to life expectancy. In 2015-2017, males born in the 10% most deprived areas in Scotland could expect to live 13 years fewer than those in the 10% least deprived.

