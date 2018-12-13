The impact of climate change on Scotland’s most flood prone communities is projected to place more than 200,000 homes and businesses at risk of flooding by 2080.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the UK and can happen at any time of the year, affecting your home, travel and work life.

Winter storms, severe weather and rainfall mean increased risk of flooding. And with the festive season fast approaching, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is reminding communities to stay prepared in case flooding occurs.

Stewart Prodger from SEPA’s Flood Unit said: “Being flooded can be a life-changing event, and with so many Scottish homes and businesses at risk of flooding, especially during the winter months, it’s important to have the appropriate measures in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“Sixty per cent of Scottish homeowners surveyed know it’s their responsibility to protect their own property and more than half know to contact SEPA for flood warning information.”

As Scotland’s national authority for flood forecasting and warning, SEPA operates a 24-hour Flood forecasting and warning service to inform first responders, local authorities and emergency services of emerging flood events and the potential impact on local communities and critical infrastructure.

Stewart Prodger from SEPA’s Flood Unit.

Operating 365 days a year, SEPA’s Floodline issues hundreds of regional Flood Alerts and local Flood Warnings every year. Over 27,000 customers nationwide opt to receive these directly, with many thousands more accessing them online.

“Our Floodline service provides live flood updates and advice on how to prepare for and cope with the impacts of flooding 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Prodger explained. “Registering with Floodline is free and means you’ll be able to get flooding information direct to your phone for the areas you’re interested in.”

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Reducing flood risk is a key commitment in the Scottish Government’s programme for government and will become even more crucial as climate change is expected to increase the frequency and severity of flooding across Scotland.

“The Scottish Government is investing £420 million over ten years to protect homes in many of Scotland’s most flood-prone areas and is working to reduce flood risk by supporting SEPA, local authorities, and Scottish Water to fulfil their flood risk management responsibilities. This includes assessing flood risk nationally and preparing local flood risk management plans, as well as helping the public to be prepared.”

It’s important to remember that recognising your risk, getting prepared and taking action can help reduce the impact that flooding can have on your life. Here are five simple things that you can do in advance in case flooding is forecast:

· Be aware: sign up to get SEPA’s free Floodline messages direct to your phone for your home and travel areas. Register online at www.floodlinescotland.org.uk or call 0345 988 1188;

· Be prepared: if your home or business is in a flood risk area, make sure you have left it as well flood protected as possible, and if you’re away, make sure a neighbour, or a friend or family member, who lives nearby, can easily contact and help you.

· Be active: maintain your property by doing simple things like keeping gutters and drains clear of blockages like leaves;

· Be covered: make sure your domestic or business insurance covers flooding;

· Be ready: prepare an emergency flood kit either to take away with you on holiday or in case you need to leave your home.

SEPA currently provides a flood warning service to almost 300 communities across Scotland and this September launched 19 new coastal flood warning areas covering Orkney and the North East Coast.

For a list of flood risk areas, visit floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/quickdialcodes/

