THE jobs of 180 staff are at risk with plans to close one of Scotland's last remaining major heavy rail repair factories which handles ScotRail work.

Unite the Union claims that work in repairing trains in Scotland normally carried out at the under threat Glasgow plant is expected to be transferred to England.

The union has demanded government intervention about the proposed closure of the Gemini Rail Services plant in Springburn which it said was was due to an ‘unsustainable decline' in demand for the maintenance of rail stock due to the introduction of new rolling stock by ScotRail.

The plant has a workforce of 120 employees and around 60 contract staff.

Gemini Rail Services said the decision was "not taken lightly".

The historic depot under British Rail ownership employed some 4000 workers and exported locomotives to all corners of the empire.

Today it provides servicing and repairs to rolling stock belonging to a number of train operators, including ScotRail.

It is understood staff and contractors were told on Wednesday that the company is planning a formal consultation over the proposed closure, which is being blamed on falling orders.

The facility, formerly operated by Knorr-Bremse, has existed in one form or another for more than 160 years.

Unite has repeatedly raised concerns over the future workload of the site with the company and the Scottish Government.

It said that if the proposed closure goes ahead it will mean the repairs and maintenance of Scotland’s rail stock will be carried out in England.

The union is calling on the Scottish Government to urgently intervene to ensure the site which is used for the repair of ScotRail trains remains open.

Pat McIlvogue, regional industrial officer, said: “Unite has been working hard to get clarity and seek assurances on the Springburn depot.

"The proposed closure will affect around two hundred highly skilled jobs and lead to the ludicrous situation whereby the maintenance of Scotland’s rail stock would be carried out in England.

"This situation is completely unacceptable, which is why Unite has been raising this issue with the Scottish Government over a number of months now.

“We have been fobbed off on the basis that talks between the Scottish Government and Gemini Rail Services UK Ltd were forthcoming.

"We believe there is a significant body of work which can sustain the site until the end of next year at the very least. The announcement must concentrate the mind of the Transport Minister and the Scottish Government must urgently intervene to ensure the future of the site.”

Bob Doris, the MSP for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn echoed the union's call for government action saying: "It has a skilled workforce and an active order book that could now be heading out of the country. It’s also potentially of strategic importance to the Scottish economy and our railways.

"We must do all we can to save these jobs and this site and I will be raising this matter urgently at First Ministers Questions.

"Springburn was once the proud heart of the world locomotive industry and its committed workforce deserve to see a vibrant future retained a the site, not redundancy."

The plant which was established in the 1850s as the St. Rollox Locomotive Works by the Caledonian Railway Company, serves customers in Scotland and the north of England.

The historic rail factory was saved from closure five years ago after administrators struck a deal to sell the business to Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems Ltd.

A spokesman for Gemini Rail Services said: “It is with deep regret that Gemini Rail Services has had to announce to employees its proposal to close the Springburn site in Glasgow.

In the 1930s Glasgow exported its steam locomotioves all over the world.

“We are now entering a consultation period where all options will be explored with a view to avoiding redundancies.

“The proposal is as a result of increasingly changing and challenging market conditions which are outside of our control.

“It is very clear, as it has been for some time, that numbers of pre-privatisation [before 1993/94] rolling stock which have been the cornerstone of business for many years, are in severe decline.

“Due to the introduction of more modern vehicles, the number of pre-privatisation vehicles in service will reduce by 80% in the next five years.

“Furthermore, Springburn will continue to suffer an unsustainable decline in demand, due to its location, as only around 10% of the rolling stock that will be accessible is in Scotland and the North of England. As such, it is necessary to put forward the proposal. The decision to make this proposal has not been made lightly.

“We recognise the dedication and hard work of all staff at Springburn and know this will be an upsetting period for them and their families.

“Our priority now is to provide them with the most effective support with both collective and individual consultations. We will provide all assistance possible to help staff understand the options available to them and keep them fully informed of the consultation process.”

ScotRail said they could not comment on the development saying their contracts are awarded through a leasing company which decides who is awarded any repair work.

"We don't have any direct control over that so it is not one for us to comment on," said a ScotRail spokesman.