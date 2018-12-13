It's fair to say it has been a rather busy week for the Prime Minister.

Facing a defeat in her Withdrawal Agreement vote over the Irish backstop arrangement, Theresa May cancelled the Brexit vote at the eleventh hour, drawing scathing criticism from Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Blackford and other members of the opposition.

Then, the Conservative infighting began. While the PM jetted off to Europe to try and barter with EU leaders over the Withdrawal Agreement, Conservative backbenchers and Brexiteers drafted letters of no confidence in their leader, forcing the 1922 Committee to host a vote.

Despite 117 MPs voting against the PM, Mrs May clung onto power, with a majority of 83 voting in confidence of her leadership.

While The Herald and other media publications across the UK covered all angles of the vote and the frantic week in politics, how was the performance of Mrs May viewed by the rest of Europe?

We take a look at some of the headlines and stories from the media across Europe to gauge the overall reception of Theresa May and the future of Brexit.

Le Monde

The French newspaper Le Monde wrote on the future of Theresa May following the confidence vote:

“A goodwill demonstration at the EU summit on Thursday could speed up a vote. But Theresa May could also wait until January counting on the fear of chaos in the run-up to an exit without agreement at the scheduled maturity of Brexit, March 29, 2019.”

"The real turning point could be January 21, the day when, under a parliamentary amendment, the British prime minister must inform the elected officials of its intentions if the "deal" is still not voted through.

"MPs could then amend their declaration by including the possibility of a second referendum. The fate of this idea, now advocated by some conservative elected officials, depends on the attitude of Labour, which, for the moment, prefers a new election"

“If no majority can be found on the agreement negotiated by London, even if amended by the EU, the only outcome would be a second referendum. The rallying of Labour to the idea of a second referendum, also backed by the Scottish separatists and the Lib-Dems, could arouse momentum and command a majority. Theresa May would then have little choice but to join.”

Die Welt

Germany publication Die Welt wrote:

"The European Union wants to listen to Thursday's Brexit dispute and respond with a written statement.

"This was stated by Council leader Donald Tusk in his invitation letter for the EU summit. He described the situation in the UK as serious writing "As time runs out, we will also discuss the state of preparation for a no-deal scenario."

"Chancellor Angela Merkel, even after May's promotional tour through Europe, does not expect the EU summit to change the agreement. "We have no intention of changing the withdrawal agreement again. That is the general position of the 27 Member States, "said Merkel in the Bundestag."

Irish Independent

Writing in the Irish Independent, Dan O'Brien said that this fallout was always on the cards for Theresa May.

"There was always a risk the backstop would bring about a no-deal Brexit.

"A no-deal outcome would be a disaster for Ireland on multiple levels. It would place Ireland in a position of policing the Republic's side of what will be an external frontier of the EU, or not policing it and ending up having French, Belgium and Dutch customs officials treating Ireland like a non-EU country.

"A hard deal would also inflict maximum economic disruption to east-west trade. That includes the imports which keep production lines in Irish factories rolling."

Evenimentul Zilei

Romania's Evenimentul Zilei said there was almost no chance of renegotiation.

“The head of the British government will have to present its views at the European summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels, according to the same source.

"The Chancellor added that this cannot be done bilaterally, but with all EU Member States.

"Angela Merkel reaffirmed that it is a good agreement and a good text that defines the future relations of the United Kingdom with the European Union.

In Brussels, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reiterated on Tuesday that it is not possible to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.”

VRT

Belgium's VRT said that the Confidence Vote bought Theresa May time with her own party and that she will come to Brussels seeking concessions from the EU.

"The most important thing is that May buys with this victory time to continue", says VRT journalist Veerle De Vos.

"For a year no one in her own party can dispute her position, and she can just continue with her work. In her speech you heard the classic discourse that she wants to deliver Brexit, but she also wants to be concerned with where the people really from lying awake, building houses, building schools"

"May is coming to Brussels today for the two-day European summit, where it will be about the Brexit.

"She will once again ask for concessions, to make it clear that she will not get that agreement through parliament, especially the backstop, the Irish border, is unacceptable to people in her own party and in parliament. “

Irish Times

Denis Staunton writing in today's Irish Times said that the Prime Minister is no longer looking over her shoulder, but her deal with the DUP could make pursing Brexit impossible :

"With no risk of being ousted and no hope of leading her party into another election, the prime minister no longer has to look over her shoulder. She could, for example, seek to unlock a cross-party majority for a soft Brexit in defiance of hardline Brexiteers in her own party and in the DUP.

"But her innate caution and the promises she made on Wednesday to stay in power suggest that such a bold course remains the remotest of possibilities.

"The EU is open to offering clarifications on the backstop, although senior officials say no new legally binding text can encroach on the terms of the backstop set out in the withdrawal agreement, which cannot be renegotiated.

"May’s commitment to find a solution the DUP can accept could set her on a course that makes a deal with the EU impossible. "

Inter

The French public broadcaster Inter reports that it believes "momentum is building for a second referendum if deadlock continues".

