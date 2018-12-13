MPs won't get a chance to vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal before Christmas, it has been revealed.

The Prime Minister sparked outrage this week after pulling the House of Commons vote the day before it was due to take place.

Now, despite mounting pressure to reschedule a meaningful vote before the House's Christmas recess, it will not take place until 2019.

Downing Street said the draft deal will be voted on before January 21, however Jeremy Corbyn condemned the delay as "unacceptable" and described the government's behaviour as "contemptuous of this parliament".

The Government have just confirmed that there will be no meaningful vote before🎄and have failed to announce the business for the w/c 7 Jan. Obviously not expecting the PM to make enough ‘progress’. pic.twitter.com/wbdSSxYMsU — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) December 13, 2018

Following the delay, Theresa May has returned to Brussels for a second time today on a "renewed mission" to seek assurances over the controversial Brexit backstop.

After fending off a leadership challenge from her party last night, the Prime Minister reportedly pledged to seek a "legally binding solution" to ensure the UK does not get permanently trapped in a backstop arrangement to keep the Irish border open.

However this may not be enough to push her deal through Commons in the new year.

DUP leader Arlene Foster insisted that "tinkering around the edges" of the agreement would not be enough to win her party's support for the deal, while European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker insisted that the Withdrawal Agreement "cannot be reopened or contradicted".