The SNP have scrapped plans to put down a motion of no confidence in Theresa May's government according to reports in The National.

The party had said they would file a motion of no confidence but plans have been dropped amid fears that such a move could backfire.

Prior to Theresa May's confidence vote, Ian Blackford had urged Jeremy Corbyn to issues a notice of no confidence, stating that if not, the SNP would file instead.

According to reports however, the SNP will only file such a deal if Theresa May returns from the European Council summit without any major changes in her deal. The SNP have admitted that they are closely monitoring the situation, but fear that following a victory for Mrs May last night, they fear she could also win a confidence vote in the Commons.

A source told The National: “The situation is being kept under review.

“We are not doing anything today. The focus is on what the Tories do. So we’ll see what happens next.”

“The Tories were spinning it and trying to make out the vote would be close. But there was a feeling it was never going to be close.

“People I spoke to were saying the number of votes against her would be between 70 and 100 tops.

“The Tories will spin this as a surprise result – that she did far better than expected. A great result for them. The story hitting the front pages will be that she is sent off to Brussels having crushed the dissenters in her party.

“Our focus now is to shift to Monday when she comes back. So if she comes back from Brussels with nothing or with some changes but nothing of substance, it could be game on again.”

According to rules in parliament, a minority party can table a motion of no confidence in the government, but it wouldn't take precedent over government business.

Labour are understood to be considering putting down such a motion, but are waiting until the Prime Minister returns from Brussels before any action will be considered.

