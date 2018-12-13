Theresa May has landed in Brussels ahead of today's EU summit, less than a day after surviving a vote of confidence.

The Prime Minister is seeking legally binding pledges from EU leaders on the backstop.

The plan has proved controversial, with critics saying that it will keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely and curb its ability to strike trade deals.

The EU says it will not renegotiate the backstop but Mrs May is seeking greater assurances on its temporary nature.

Mrs May is currently meeting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar ahead of the summit after cancelling a meeting with him on Thursday in wake of the confidence vote.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister met EU leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to discuss the issues flagged by MPs.

At today's summit, Mrs May will have a chance to address leaders of all the other 27 member states.

However the EU has stressed that there is no room to renegotiate the deal.