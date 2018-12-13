NICOLA Sturgeon has spoken out about the “absolutely tragic” death of a new mother who collapsed in a disused part of a hospital.

The First Minister said the thoughts of everyone in Holyrood are with the family of Amanda Cox, who was reported missing from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Monday.

The 34-year-old was found within the hospital at around 10pm that evening, having suffered a suspected haemorrhage.

Ms Cox reportedly got lost and collapsed as she returned from seeing her premature son, who was born four days earlier.

It came as SNP MSP Christine Grahame accused NHS Lothian of “highly inappropriate” behaviour in the aftermath of the tragedy.

She said the health board had already requested a meeting with Ms Cox’s husband, Michael, to “discuss a review of processes”.

Ms Grahame added: “This man is grieving and traumatised and to me this is highly inappropriate and looks like face-saving.”

Speaking during First Minister’s Question’s, Ms Sturgeon said her sympathies “are very much with Amanda Cox’s family at this extremely sad time for them”.

She said: “This is an absolutely tragic situation, and of course our thoughts are with all of her family, but in particular with her husband and her little boy, who of course remains in hospital.

“NHS Lothian are assisting the police with their investigation into the circumstances of this tragic case.

“In addition to the police investigation though, the board does want to urgently review the care that Amanda received to ensure that all appropriate lessons are learned.

“And I know that they are in close contact with Amanda’s family to ensure that they are kept informed while the review is carried out.

“Christine Grahame is absolutely right to say that that must be done appropriately and sensitively, given the fact that Amanda’s husband in particular is deeply grieving at the time.

“I will communicate the concerns that Christine Grahame has raised back to NHS Lothian, who are also as I’m sure everybody would understand very distressed by the tragic circumstances that have unfolded.”

Ms Sturgeon said the Health Secretary would keep a close watch on developments, adding: “In the meantime I’m sure all of us right across the Chamber will want Amanda’s family to know that our thoughts are with them at this impossibly difficult time.”

It came as an online fundraiser set up to help Ms Cox's family smashed its £6,000 target in less than a day.