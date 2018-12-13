Firefighters to the rescue after German chocolate factory spill https://t.co/I0NeNBN1h3 by @ReutersCarrel pic.twitter.com/RpzUemXrm3

A road in Westönnen, a German town home to the DreMeister chocolate factory, was closed off after a tank of chocolate in a factory spilled and poured into the street.

The chocolate quickly solidified with a team of 25 firefghters clearing 108 square feet of chocolate using shovels, hot water and blowtorches.

Where is Augustus Goop when you need him #willywonka https://t.co/RWo1O6XhRx — Mandy Croning (@MandyCroning) December 12, 2018

Employees of the DreiMeister factory also helped with the sugary emergency.

"Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent," the fire department said.

DreMeister said that its factory would return to normal operations on Wednesday.

