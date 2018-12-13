A German town has been left with streets 'paved in chocolate' after a tank of chocolate in a factory spilled and poured into the road.

A road in Westönnen, a German town home to the DreMeister chocolate factory, was closed off after a tank of chocolate in a factory spilled and poured into the street. 

The chocolate quickly solidified with a team of 25 firefghters clearing 108 square feet of chocolate using shovels, hot water and blowtorches.

Employees of the DreiMeister factory also helped with the sugary emergency.

"Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent," the fire department said.

DreMeister said that its factory would return to normal operations on Wednesday. 

This article appeared on USA Today 