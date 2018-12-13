Plans have been unveiled for the tallest building in Scotland – a 39-storey skyscraper in Dundee.

Discovery Heights would include a 141m tall tower between the V&A and the Tay Road Bridge

Glasgow Tower, at 125m, is currently Scotland’s current building.

InverTay Homes say the ambitious development would pump up to £200m into the Dundee economy and create almost 1,000 permanent jobs brought to the area.

It would includes a five-star hotel and sky bar, luxury serviced apartments and a world class conference centre.

A promotional film which outlines the proposals has shown how the skyscraper would look once complete. InverTay Homes said today its next step would be to lodge formal plans with Dundee City Council for Site 12 at the Waterfront.

The two men behind the ambitious project, Mike Pratt and Eddie Wighton, said today that if given the go-ahead their development could be worth hundreds of millions to the city’s economy. They also claim it will create hundreds of construction jobs.

They added: “We want to create the tallest building in Scotland but this project won’t just be the creation of an exceptional landmark, it will also bring multiple benefits to the local area and local people.

“This project would bring around £200m investment into the Dundee economy, the creation of hundreds of construction jobs, almost 1,000 permanent jobs once complete across the entire building, the opportunity to bring international investors and businesses to Dundee – and inclusion for all the people of Dundee to be a part of this incredible landmark.”

InverTay’s director of operations, Mr Wighton, added: “We plan to build the tallest building in Scotland right in the heart of Dundee and we believe this will put Dundee on the global map.

“We need the moral support of local and national government to take this forward.

“We believe this is the last piece in the whole regeneration and would create a focal point to be the Sydney Opera House of Scotland.

“The next step is to move towards a formal planning application and we need to cary out investigations of the site and move towards a detailed design.

InverTay’s commercial director Mike Pratt said: “This will be a real focal point and will be something for Dundonians to be proud of.

“We want this to significantly complement and enhance the

V&A. The opportunity for this is now because of the demolition of the old Olympia and the Hilton Hotel. This is a vacant site and is the perfect setting.”