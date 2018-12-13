Scotland is bracing itself for snow this weekend as weather experts issued blizzard warnings.

Heavy snow and blizzards could develop across parts of the country, with the risk of freezing rain.

A yellow weather alert for snow and ice, including a blizzard warning, will cover parts of the country over Saturday and Sunday.

Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, South West Scotland, Lothian, Borders and Strathclyde regions are all affected by the weather warning, which runs from 12pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

The Met Office said: "There is a risk of snow developing with strong southeasterly winds affecting northern UK on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

"The snow could be heavy at times, especially over hills where blizzards may develop, and is likely to drift in strong winds.

"Across northern England and southern Scotland, snow may turn to freezing rain above 200-300 metres leading to widespread ice developing on Saturday night.

"2-5 cm of snow is likely at lower levels, whilst higher ground could see 10-20 cm."

