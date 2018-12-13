A TORY MSP has been slated after wrongly suggesting a crackdown on drunk drivers led to more accidents on Scotland’s roads.

Maurice Corry inferred an apparent rise in crashes was down to “a failed SNP policy” after he raised a report in the medical journal The Lancet at First Minister’s Questions.

Nicola Sturgeon said he should “reflect very seriously” on a “deeply regrettable” remark.

The Lancet study found virtually no change in road traffic accidents after the Scottish legal drink drive limit was cut from 80 to 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in 2014.

It said the reason was a failure by the police to enforce it properly, for example through more roadside breath-testing, in contrast to other countries where it had produced fewer crashes.

The report also highlighted an anomaly - a 7% rise in crashes in Scotland relative to England and Wales immediately after the lower limit began.

However this was due to an unexplained decline in crashes south of the border, rather than an absolute rise in Scotland, where the level actually remained at a standstill.

But Mr Corry, 68, a West of Scotland list MSP since 2016, tried to blame the SNP.

He said: “As reported in The Lancet this morning, road traffic accidents in Scotland have increased by 7% since the introduction in 2014 of the Scottish Government’s lower alcohol limits for drivers. Is that a direct result of yet another failed SNP Government policy?”

Ms Sturgeon said he was making “no sense”, not least because the policy was the result of a unanimous vote of the parliament.

She then criticised Mr Corry for appearing to undermine the festive drink-drive message.

She said: “We are in the festive season. The unanimous message that should come from all of us to everybody across Scotland is: do not drink and drive.

“I find it deeply regrettable that, as we go into the Christmas period, we have a Conservative MSP standing up and somehow seeming to suggest that lowering the drink-driving limit was a bad thing to do. I hope he will reflect very seriously on the question he has just asked.”