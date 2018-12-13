PLANS to scrap the one-year time limit on raising sexual harassment complaints against MSPs have been put forward at Holyrood.

The move is one of a series of measures proposed by a panel set up in the wake of concerns over sexual misconduct in Scottish politics.

Former SNP childcare minister Mark McDonald was suspended earlier this year after admitting to inappropriate behaviour, while ex-First Minister Alex Salmond has also faced high-profile allegations.

A survey found 30 per cent of women and 6% of men have experienced sexual harassment or sexism while working at Holyrood.

A special panel made of political representatives, senior Holyrood officials and an outside expert now wants to introduce a new harassment policy.

Its report sets out a zero-tolerance approach and outlines examples of sexist behaviour.

This includes making assumptions based on gender, such as asking mothers about the impact of childcare on their job but not asking the same question of fathers.

It also gives instances of sexual harassment, including looks, leers, comments or gestures of a sexual nature.

Elsewhere, the group want to scrap the one-year time limit on complaints against MSPs, meaning formal allegations could be made about those no longer in office.

The policy is being consulted on before being finalised.

Other recommendations include having all formal complaints investigated independently of parliament and political parties.

For MSPs this would mean being investigated by the Ethical Standards Commissioner for Scotland, while for other staff members in Holyrood an independent investigator would look into complaints.

The group also recommends setting up an independent support service providing a "single complaint route", while a range of options will be available for informal resolutions.

In a joint letter, the Scottish Parliament's presiding officer Ken Macintosh and chief executive Sir Paul Grice said the plans aim to "achieve a real culture of respect at Holyrood".

They add: "Important as policies and procedures are, we each have a duty to ensure our own behaviour meets the standard expected and to challenge the behaviour of others that falls short.

"And, while we want to ensure that any complaint is dealt with sensitively and fairly, we remain focused on our goal of preventing sexual harassment happening in the first place."