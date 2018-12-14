Scottish businessman Jim McColl, who once attempted to buy Rangers as part of a consortium, has said he has no concerns about the reportedly high levels of debt at Rangers.
A study by football business lecturer Keiran Maguire last week suggested that Rangers’ borrowings topped £22 million, more than all of Scottish football combined, during the club’s most recent financial year.
Despite this claim, Mr McColl, a Rangers fan who attempted to acquire the club in a consortium with Walter Smith and current director Douglas Park in 2012, said he is unconcerned by the current liabilities of the Ibrox side.
A chunk of the debt is in the form of interest free loans provided by directors, including chairman Dave King, which are expected to eventually be turned into equity.
The club’s most recent accounts, for the year ended June 30, show that investor loans totalling £15.9m were due to be repaid in the current calendar year, with £12.9m having been due in July and the remainder this month. The accounts show £5.875m of fresh investor loans were advanced to the club in its last financial year.
Mr McColl, who heads the Clyde Blowers Capital industrial investment firm told The Evening Times: “I don’t think there is any concern there. As they improve their earning capacity is going to go up, if they can get further in Europe each year.
"It is well-managed now – it wasn’t before when it went through that tough time. It is very well-managed now I think.”
Mr McColl added that he believed the club was making progress under Steven Gerrard saying: “I think it has been very encouraging since Steven Gerrard joined. They are doing well. Obviously, it can’t be done overnight, but I think they are making very good progress.”
