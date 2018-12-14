It is the moment where James Bond and “M” travel to the spy’s parental home in the Highlands to escape an arch enemy.

But the breathtaking scenery of Glen Etive, a location in Skyfall and a huge draw for tourists, is under threat from a major hydro electricity project.

The proposals for seven different hydro dams by London-based developer Dickins Hydro Resources has already sparked controversy among environmentalists, climbers, canoeists and the owners of a historic bothy.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film follows Bond and M in a classic Aston Martin DB5 through the winding roads of the glen to his family home Skyfall.

But objectors opposed to the proposed hydro schemes on the land owned by the Dalness Estate, argued access roads would scar the beautiful landscape and river tributaries would be no-longer suitable for canoeing and water pursuits.

David Gibson, of the Grampian Club in Dundee, fears an ancient bothy, Inbhirfhaolain, which relies on the Allt Fhaolain burn for water, may be affected by construction work.

He said: “The hydro power scheme threatening our property is one of no fewer than seven schemes proposed by Dickins Hydro within an 11km stretch of Glen Etive, which is part of the Ben Nevis Glen Coe National Scenic Area.

“If approved, these schemes would have a significant visual and physical impact on the wild land and amenity of the glen for walkers, climbers, photographers and canoeists and we hope Highland Council will exercise appropriate judgment in its assessment of the planning applications.”

Discussions have also taken place with the Scottish Canoeing Association to ensure water levels will be retained at an acceptable level to allow its members to continue using surrounding rivers and tributaries.

The plans, which are expected to produce about 6.5 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 8,000 homes, have been “significantly” amended to address the environmental concerns.

Developers hope the amendments will go some way to addressing the high level

of opposition being raised against it.

A fresh planning application has now been submitted to Highland Council for two of the schemes after concerns were raised about access tracks that would leave a scar on the landscape.

John Low, policy officer at the John Muir Trust, one of the principal objectors, said: “There are seven schemes and two of them were withdrawn and resubmitted.

“We have objected to three and will evaluate any changes if they address our concerns and we will not pursue our objections.”

In addition to the resubmitted proposals for Allt Fhaolaon and Allt Mheuran, there are five others planned that received fewer opponents.

Mountaineers and hillwalkers are opposed to the schemes on the grounds

of noise, scarring of the landscape and the impact to river levels.

Mr Gibson urged others who objected to the first application to object to the resubmitted application: “There were 140 objections to the original Allt Fhaolaon scheme.

“Speaking personally, a hydro scheme in a scenic area is not good. I think hydro schemes should be refused.”

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency also objected to the proposals at Allt Fhoalaon because the work would interfere with spawning salmon.

Developer Dickins Hydro Resources was established in 2011 after the completion of a 950Kw hydro scheme at Roromore, Glen Lyon, in Perth & Kinross.

The firm hopes to develop 10Mw of electricity capacity in three years and extend that to 30Mw of operational capacity over the next 10 years.

Chief executive William Dickins said the company had come to agreement with the Scottish Canoe Association to retain river levels at a high enough level to ensure their continued use for canoeing.

The hydro schemes are expected to generate community income of £5,000

per megawatt.

The company has pledged to return the land to its original condition after opposition to the schemes.

Construction of the hydro dams is expected to last two years.

Allt Mhuiran received the bulk of the objections and the company said it had “significantly redesigned” the scheme in the resubmitted planning application.

The new scheme will reduce the intake of water from the river at a much lower point than the originally envisaged.

Mr Dickins said: “With the exception of Allt Caitlin, which already has an access track to it, we’re not going to leave any access tracks after construction and

we will restore the land back to the original condition.

“One of the schemes most affected by the objections was on Allt Mhuiran because of visual impact and we have significantly redesigned that scheme.

“We’ve brought the intake right down by about 18 vertical metres so it’s now at a much lower point.”