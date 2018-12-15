A RETROSPECTIVE show of the photography of Linda McCartney will receive its UK premiere in Glasgow next year.

The show will be exhibited at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow next summer.

The exhibition has been curated by her family, the singer and songwriter Sir Paul McCartney, as well as her daughters Mary and Stella McCartney.

The show features images from the 1960s, as well as "more intimate and emotional later work", including several images from Scotland.

Mrs McCartney, known for her animal rights activism, her membership of Wings as well as her photography, died in 1998.

The retrospective also includes one of Linda McCartney’s diaries from the 1960s, which is displayed in public for the first time, as well as cameras that she used, and Polaroids and contact sheets.

READ MORE: Review of Sir Paul McCartney at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow

The exhibition will also feature several images taken in Scotland, including pictures taken at the family home in Argyll and of people from the local communities in Campbeltown: the family have owned a farm house in the Kintyre peninsula since 1966.

Sir Paul said: "Linda would have been so proud of this exhibition being held in Scotland, a country she loved so much and spent so many happy days in."

Stella McCartney said: "Through these images you meet the real mother I knew.

"You see her raw and deep talent and passion for her art, photography.

"Ahead of her time on every level this mother of four still held her camera close like a companion, she captures the world around her through her eyes and this can be seen on the walls around the exhibition."

She added: "Her humour, her love of family and nature and her moments framed with a slight surreal edge... Scotland was one of her favourite places on earth, and so many images were taken there. Enjoy her passion and compassion."

The exhibition was first shown at the Kunst Hausn Wien museum in Vienna, Austria, The Pavillon Populaire, in Montpellier, France and Daelim Museum, Seoul, South Korea.

McCartney became a professional photographer in the mid-1960s, known for her portraits of Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, among many others.

In 1968 she was the first female photographer whose work was featured as the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, with a portrait of Eric Clapton.

She continued to work prolifically as a photographer until her death.

Her work has been exhibited by institutions including the International Center of Photography in New York, the Victoria & Albert Museum and the National Portrait Gallery in London.

READ MORE: Review of Sir Paul McCartney at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow

Councillor David McDonald, the chair of Glasgow Life, which runs the city's museums and galleries, said: "The Linda McCartney Retrospective at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is set to be one of the most highly anticipated exhibitions opening in 2019.

"We are delighted to be showing this fascinating exhibition which explores the full spectrum of photographic work by Linda McCartney, from her early career as a woman photographer working in a sector dominated at the time by men to her documentation of her family life and the natural world."